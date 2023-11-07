Two charged after police seize guns, ammunition and cash in Wolverhampton raid

The West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce carried out a raid at an address in the Bushbury area of the city last Thursday morning.

Officers seized guns, ammunition and thousands of pounds of cash from the property.

Lakeele Brown, aged 21, of no fixed address, has since been charged with possession of a firearm, supplying drugs and driving offences.

Maria Zada, aged 18, of St Georges Parade, Wolverhampton, has meanwhile been charged with possession of a firearm and supplying drugs.

The pair were remanded in custody and were due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court last Saturday.

Police made two further arrests following the raid, including a 30-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of the possession of firearms and obstructing a police officer.

A 60-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition and a firearm.

They have both been released under investigation.