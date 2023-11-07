Teenager arrested after 16-year-old 'critically' injured in city shooting

Police have said the teenager remains in hospital following the incident which took place on Lighthorne Avenue, in the Ladywood area of Birmingham, at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday from an address in Birmingham on suspicion of attempted murder.

West Midlands Police is continuing to investigate the shooting and has said it is in the early stages of its investigation.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage, with neighbourhood officers giving support to those in the area.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force via Live Chat on their website quoting log 1632 of November 5.