Robber who assaulted and stole thousands of pounds from woman put behind bars

Fleury Tsaty was jailed on Thursday, November 2 at Birmingham Crown Court after he was found guilty of robbery and serious assault in September.

The incident occurred in March after a young woman who was working as an escort at the time, came forward after Tsaty robbed thousands of pounds from her and after seriously assaulting her.

On March 30, the victim was locked out of her apartment by Tsaty and, when he eventually let her back in, he and another man ambushed her, knocking her to the floor before assaulting her and stealing thousands of pounds.

The woman reported what happened to her to West Midlands Police and, on April 6, Tsaty was stopped in his car by police.

Checks revealed that he was wanted for the offence and he was subsequently arrested.

Despite answering no comment throughout his interview and pleading not guilty to the attack, a jury found him guilty of robbery and serious assault and he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Detective Constable Goodman from the Birmingham Robbery Team, said: “The woman has shown incredible courage in reporting what happened to the police and has assisted in convicting a violent offender.

“We hope the woman’s bravery encourages other women who are subjected to violence to come forward, we are here to help and listen."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We take any violence against women and girls extremely seriously and it won't be tolerated.

"We're continually developing and improving as a police force to ensure everyone can feel safe within our communities."