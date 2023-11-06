Teenager seriously injured following shooting in city

Police were called to an address in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood, at around 12.30pm yesterday to reports a 16-year-old had suffered gunshot injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition today.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the police force's website and quote log 1632 of November 5.