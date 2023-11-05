Wolverhampton shop ordered to shut for selling illegal goods as class A drugs found on site

Police executed a warrant at Super Mahan on Thornley Street, Wolverhampton, along with Trading Standards and Licensing officers on June 20.

Upon gaining entry to the shop, officers say they discovered class A drugs and associated paraphernalia.

Three people were arrested and have been placed on police bail while an investigation continues.

Suspected illicit tobacco and illegal vapes were also allegedly seized along with a large amount of alcohol that was stored inside the shop which was operating without a licence.

Following concerns that the shop was continuing to sell goods illegally, police made a further visit on September 28 where they say they discovered alcohol hidden on the shelves near to the till.

"Multiple" boxes of nitrous oxide cannisters were also seized.

The evidence was presented before Dudley Magistrates Court on October 27 and a closure order of three months was granted.