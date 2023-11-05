Two men arrested in Walsall after fatal stabbing in Birmingham

The arrests were made after a man in his 20s was discovered with stab injuries on Cherrywood Road in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, at around 1.50am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but despite efforts from medics, nothing could be done to save him.

West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation over his death and have since arrested two men, aged 26 and 36, in Walsall who are now in custody for questioning.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and have urged anyone with information to get in touch with the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting log 248 of November 5.