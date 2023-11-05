Four charged after armed gang made threats to people in Birmingham city centre for their phones

West Midlands Police say a number of different groups were targeted in the robberies which took place in the early hours on Friday.

Officers swiftly detained four people in connection with the incidents and searched the nearby area where they discovered knives and a gun.

They have each been charged with 13 offences relating to the possession of a firearm, ammunition, having a knife, attempted robbery and robbery.

Aaron Walker, 22, Mussie Awat, 18, Kemareon Badaloo-Marshall, 18, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons have been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police have said a number of items from the robberies are so far unaccounted for and have urged any victims who have not reported the crime to come forward.

Those who were victims or anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101 quoting log 410 of November 3.