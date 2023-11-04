Teenager charged following knifepoint carjacking in Sandwell

The 17-year-old was arrested shortly after a group were involved in stealing a car near Bearwood High Street on Thursday evening.

The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has now been charged with robbery and was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 17, who were also arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.

During the ordeal the car owner was slashed with a machete but sustained injuries which were not life-threatening.

West Midlands Police is continuing to carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via live chat on the police force's website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/850522/23.