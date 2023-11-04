Police appeal after teenage motorbike passenger found with serious injuries in Wolverhampton

The boy, aged 17, was discovered with serious injuries on Dixon Street, at around 1.10pm on Wednesday.

He was a passenger on a grey Honda CBF 600 and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. The rider of the motorcycle did not stay at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At this stage we don't believe any other vehicle was involved but I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area, and particularly anybody with dash cam footage, who hasn’t already spoken to us.

“I can confirm that the motorbike was a stolen vehicle and that sadly the passenger was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

“I would appeal direct to the rider or anyone with information about their whereabouts to do the right thing and to make contact with us as soon as possible.’

You can contact officers via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2254 of 01/11/23.

You can also get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk