Man jailed for life after murdering daughter's father-in-law following family row over wedding gifts

Ahmad Al Sino fled after the knife attack, only to find armed officers were right behind him and he was arrested as he got out of his car.

The victim, Mohammed Ibrahim, was 55 and had suffered four stab injuries.

He was treated at the scene and by hospital medics but sadly nothing could be done to save him.

His son, who was the husband of Al Sino's daughter, received serious knife injuries in the attack but later recovered following hospital treatment.

They were injured after a row involving belongings and gifts, including gold jewellery, following a family wedding.

The incident escalated on March 13 this year.

Al Sino, armed with a knife, kicked at the front door of Mr Ibrahim’s home in Castle Vale before it was opened and the fatal attack was carried out just before 1pm.

Al Sino left but Mr Ibrahim's family called 999 and police officers were able to track the silver Hyundai he was in, using ANPR and CCTV, supported by a police helicopter.

As Al Sino pulled up at his home in Chatham Road, Northfield, just before 1.40pm armed officers arrested him.

On searching the car, a plastic bag was found containing two identical kitchen knives. Forensic examinations showed that blood found on one of the knives belonged to Mr Ibrahim.

Al Sino, aged 43, denied the murder of Mohammed Ibrahim, the attempted murder of Mr Ibrahim's son, and possession of a bladed article.

However, the jury at Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty following a three-week trial.

On Friday, he was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 26 years at Birmingham Crown Court.

Det Insp Damian Forrest, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, said: "Al Sino's decision to carry and use a knife has resulted in the loss of a father's life.

"His actions, which have rightly been brought to justice, underline the irreversible impact such dangerous decisions can have.

"We know that nothing will ever bring Mr Ibrahim back but we hope this sentence will provide some comfort to his family and friends."