Black Country man charged with more than 20 burglaries after up to £500,000 worth of cars stolen
A man has been charged with more than 20 burglaries after up to £500,000 worth of cars were stolen across the Black Country and Staffordshire.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Rio Halls was arrested in connection with a series of car thefts between last November and September this year.
He has now been charged with 21 car key burglaries, two offences of vehicle theft and four thefts from a motor vehicle across Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Staffordshire.
The 18-year-old, from Mossley Close, Bloxwich, was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.