Black Country man charged with more than 20 burglaries after up to £500,000 worth of cars stolen

A man has been charged with more than 20 burglaries after up to £500,000 worth of cars were stolen across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Rio Halls was arrested in connection with a series of car thefts between last November and September this year.

He has now been charged with 21 car key burglaries, two offences of vehicle theft and four thefts from a motor vehicle across Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Staffordshire.

The 18-year-old, from Mossley Close, Bloxwich, was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

