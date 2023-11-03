Dispersal order in place after police cars damaged with bricks during 'completely unacceptable' anti-social behaviour outbreak

Officers say they have received a number of calls from the public over the last few days about people causing anti-social behaviour in and around the Coalpool area of Walsall.

They also confirmed that several police cars were damaged after bricks were thrown and members of the public have also reported damage to their vehicles.

A spokesperson added: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable, the people involved are causing issues in the local community and we are determined to stop this happening.

"Over the next 48 hours we've put in extra policing powers which will allow us to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and causing public nuisance."

The section 35 dispersal order covers areas of Coalpool, Goscote, Harden and Blakenall.

This includes Goscote Lane, Coalpool Road, Blakenall Road, Harden Road and parts of Bloxwich Road.

The police spokesperson added: "We will also continue to investigate the crimes associated with the issues being caused in the area and will be taking action against anyone involved.

"If anyone has any information that could help our investigation then they are urged to call us on 101 quoting log 3697 2/11/23. Alternatively they can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111."