48-dispersal order put in place in Walsall after police cars 'pelted with bricks'

A 48-hour Section 35 dispersal order has been issued for four estates in Walsall following a number of calls to police concerning anti-social behaviour and reports of youths throwing bricks at cars.

West Midlands Police announced the 48-hour dispersal order after trouble flared on Thursday night. Officers have also been granted more powers, allowing them to break up anyone causing anti-social behaviour or being a nuisance.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Over the last few days we've received a number of calls from the public about people causing anti-social behaviour in and around the Coalpool area of Walsall.

"We've had several police cars damaged after bricks were thrown and members of the public have also reported damage to their vehicles.

The section 35 order will cover Goscote Lane, Coalpool Road, Blakenall Road, Harden Road and also parts of Bloxwich Road.

The spokesperson continued: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable, the people involved are causing issues in the local community and we are determined to stop this from happening.

"Over the next 48 hours, we've put in extra policing powers which will allow us to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and causing a public nuisance."

Police have said they will continue to investigate the crimes associated with the issues being caused in the area and will take action where needed.

The spokesperson ended: "If anyone has any information that could help our investigation then they are urged to call us on 101 quoting log 3697 2/11/23.

"Alternatively they can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111.