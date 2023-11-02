Sickening child rapist's sentencing delayed due to legal technicality

Aiden Foster, from Wednesbury, uploaded the sexual abuse of his child victims to social media and stopped after the National Crime Agency tracked him down.

The family of the 22-year-old's victims travelled from across the country to see him jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

However, due to a legal technicality Foster could not be sentenced and will now face justice on Wednesday, November 22.

Judge Jonathan Gosling said: "This is very unfortunate due to those in the public gallery making their way to Wolverhampton expecting to see a sentencing. However, this is not possible, but we will ensure the case will be dealt with at the next hearing."

The court was required to renew an order to keep Foster in custody, which was set to expire this week.

Foster, from Bassett Road, Wednesbury, pleaded guilty to a multitude of sickening crimes from charges of rape of a child under 13, sexual activity with a child under 13, inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and indecent images offences.

National Crime Agency investigators were alerted to his crimes after Foster uploaded videos of the abuse to social media.