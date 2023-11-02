Garage broken into in Claverley

West Mercia Police said the theft occurred after a garage was broken into in Upper Aston.

The theft overnight on Monday/Tuesday this week.

Officers say they are are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

Anybody with information is urged to report it at: westmercia.police.uk quoting crime reference 22/102895/23.