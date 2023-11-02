Cigarette drop outside McDonald's costs Walsall man hundreds of pounds

Casey Perkins was prosecuted after discarding the cigarette outside the fast food restaurant on Grand Parade, Skegness, on March 21.

The 24-year-old, of Cavendish Road, was charged with throwing down or leaving litter, and pleaded guilty.

Perkins was fined £220 when his case was dealt with at Boston Magistrates Court on October 12.

He was also ordered to pay £249.09 costs and £88 surcharge, leaving him having to pay £557.09.