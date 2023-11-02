Express & Star
Cigarette drop outside McDonald's costs Walsall man hundreds of pounds

Dropping a cigarette outside a McDonald's has cost a Walsall man hundreds of pounds.

By David Stubbings
Casey Perkins was prosecuted after discarding the cigarette outside the fast food restaurant on Grand Parade, Skegness, on March 21.

The 24-year-old, of Cavendish Road, was charged with throwing down or leaving litter, and pleaded guilty.

Perkins was fined £220 when his case was dealt with at Boston Magistrates Court on October 12.

He was also ordered to pay £249.09 costs and £88 surcharge, leaving him having to pay £557.09.

