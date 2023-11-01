Ex-prisoner who turned life around wants to be 'role model' for youngsters involved in crime

Ken Henry, who was jailed as a youngster for crimes including theft and robbery, said he was motivated to change when he discovered his mother had died whilst he was in prison.

In a bid to help young people involved in crime to transform their own lives, Ken now works for the St Giles Trust as an in-reach and outreach worker, based at the West Midlands Police Oldbury Custody Suite.

In the 60-cell custody suite, Ken works with those between the ages of 11 and 18 who have been arrested.

Ken, who is from Birmingham said: "My job is to go and speak to these young people, build a relationship with them, to find out why they have done what they have done.

"Some young people commit crime through boredom, influences from their peers and getting in the wrong crowd. They may not have a role model at home, someone to guide them.

"I can identify with many of these young people. I have walked in their footsteps and can help them. I also went down the wrong path in life for many years. I didn’t have a male role model at home and I made some bad decisions.

“But I turned my life round. I find out why these kids are making these wrong decisions and I say to them ‘look let’s stop it here before you ruin your life'.

"I find out what they may be interested in such as music, football, boxing, things they are interested in and through contacts I refer them to people who can help them."

In an example of his work at the custody suite, Ken said he helped a teenager who had been brought into the cells following a robbery.

The 32-year-old explained that the boy was truanting from school, getting involved in the "wrong crowd" and committing crime out of "boredom".

Ken continued: "He told me he enjoyed football and music so I got him into a team and I also got him a job at the weekend for a contact. He is now starring in the team, is doing great at the shop and is back at school and doing well.

"He needed a male role model, someone to guide him. I am proud that I have played my part in diverting this young man from the path I took in life and guiding him down the right route."

St Giles Trust caseworkers make contact with young people who are in police custody and provide intensive support to divert them away from any future involvement with the criminal justice system.

This also includes helping young people access opportunities around education, employment and training and addressing any underlying issues around mental health, substance use and poverty.

The Trust works to address the causes which led to the person being arrested in the first place with the aim of preventing them from re-offending once discharged.

For more information go to stgilestrust.org.uk