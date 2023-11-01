Appeal launched to find pair suspected of throwing live mice into McDonald's restaurants

West Midlands Police have released images of Amir Khan and Billal Hussain as part of a public appeal for help following several incidents at restaurants in Birmingham and the surrounding area over the course of a few days.

These include incidents at premises off Watson Road in Nechells around 5.30pm on Monday and Regina Drive in Perry Barr at 1.30pm on Tuesday, with a similar incident taking place off Coventry Road in Small Heath at around 9pm on Tuesday.

The force said it had already executed a number of warrants for 32-year-old Khan and 30-year-old Hussain and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible via 101 or on Live Chat on the force website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're releasing the images of two men wanted in connection with live rodents being thrown into restaurants in the region.

"We want to speak with Amir Khan and Billal Hussain over incidents in Birmingham during the last few days.

"We're asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Khan, aged 32, and Hussain, 30, to contact us now.

"We've already executed a number of warrants in our determination to arrest the pair who are suspected of being involved in the unacceptable and distressing incidents.

"These happened off Regina Drive, Perry Barr, at around 1.30pm yesterday (31 October) and off Watson Road, Nechells, around 5.30pm on Monday. These are being treated as public nuisance offences.

"We're also investigating a similar incident off Coventry Road, Small Heath, at just before 9pm yesterday although it's unclear if this is connected.

"Our position is clear, this is appalling, and will not be tolerated. We will hunt down and prosecute anyone who commits such acts.

"We're stepping up patrols across the region and will be offering reassurance to our communities.

"Anyone with information to trace this pair can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101."