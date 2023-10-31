Two men charged after police seized gun and ammunition from car travelling on motorway

The men have been charged with firearm offences

West Midlands Police firearms officers arrested the men on Friday near to Warwick Services on the M40 southbound.

Ricardo Thomas, 32, of St Alban's Road, Smethwick, and Akelle Charles, 32, of St Anne's Road, Wolverhampton, have both been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

They appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday and were remanded in custody ahead of a further appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on November 27.