Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men charged after police seized gun and ammunition from car travelling on motorway

By Isabelle ParkinCrimePublished:

Two men have been charged with firearm offences after police stopped a car travelling on the motorway and recovered a pistol and ammunition.

The men have been charged with firearm offences
The men have been charged with firearm offences

West Midlands Police firearms officers arrested the men on Friday near to Warwick Services on the M40 southbound.

Ricardo Thomas, 32, of St Alban's Road, Smethwick, and Akelle Charles, 32, of St Anne's Road, Wolverhampton, have both been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

They appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday and were remanded in custody ahead of a further appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on November 27.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Target, which sees West Midlands Police crackdown on a range of serious and organised crime offences.

Crime
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News