Three teens plead not guilty to killing 16-year-old boy in Stourbridge

Joseph Riches was just 16 when he was stabbed to death in Stourbridge town centre in July

"Happy and loving" Joseph Riches, aged 16, was died after being knifed in Stourbridge town centre.

Dray Simmonds of Dixons Green Road, Dixons Green, in Dudley, Joshua Edgington, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green, in Birmingham, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named, all pleaded not guilty to the charge at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The trio are accused of stabbing Joseph in Coventry Street, in Stourbridge town centre on July 15.

The victim was then driven to Orchard Close, in Rowley Regis, where he was confirmed dead by the emergency services.

After his death, his mother released a statement through West Midlands Police, which said: “Joe wanted nothing more than to grow up and be a dad.

“He will never get the chance to do that now and for a mom, that is truly devastating.

A Just Giving appeal launched following Joseph’s death raised £3,192 towards the Birmingham teenager's funeral.

All three were remanded in custody until the trial which will be held in Coventry on January 16.