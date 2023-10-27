Police issue photo in search for Walsall man wanted in connection with harassment

James Turner, 24, from Walsall, who is wanted for harrasment and breaching a restraining order

James Turner, 24, is wanted by police in connection with harassment and breaching a restraining order in the Brierley Hill area.

West Midlands Police has asked for help in locating the man, and have asked anyone with information to contact them directly.

An appeal on X, formerly Twitter, said: "Have you seen James Turner?

"The 24-year-old from Walsall is wanted in connection with harassment and the breach of a restraining order in the Brierley Hill area. If you see him ring 999 quoting crime reference number 20/708313/23."