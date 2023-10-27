Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police issue photo in search for Walsall man wanted in connection with harassment

By Daniel WaltonWalsallCrimePublished:

Police have released a photo of a Walsall man who is wanted in connection with alleged harassment and breaching a restraining order.

James Turner, 24, from Walsall, who is wanted for harrasment and breaching a restraining order
James Turner, 24, from Walsall, who is wanted for harrasment and breaching a restraining order

James Turner, 24, is wanted by police in connection with harassment and breaching a restraining order in the Brierley Hill area.

West Midlands Police has asked for help in locating the man, and have asked anyone with information to contact them directly.

An appeal on X, formerly Twitter, said: "Have you seen James Turner?

"The 24-year-old from Walsall is wanted in connection with harassment and the breach of a restraining order in the Brierley Hill area. If you see him ring 999 quoting crime reference number 20/708313/23."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News