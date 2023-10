Police stopped the car after noticing the significant damage to it. Photo: West Midlands Police.

West Midlands Police spotted the car due to its significant damage, before stopping the vehicle and reporting the driver for the two offences.

A spokesperson for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, this vehicle caught our attention due to its damage.

"Vehicle stopped and driver confirmed to not have a full UK driving licence and also no insurance. Driver reported for these offences. Vehicle seized."