'Brazen' and 'shocking' attempted rape at Metro station

The incident happened at Winson Green Metro station, Birmingham, on October 10 at around 2pm.

The victim was followed by a man who then pushed her to the floor in the tram stair way and attempted to rape her.

According to British Transport Police, the victim screamed for help and the man ran off when the next tram arrived.

The victim also left the station and approached a woman in a nearby street for help, who detectives would urge to come forward and assist the investigation.

The victim sustained an injury to her knee during the incident which required hospital treatment.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have useful information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is urged to get in contact with BTP as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300120409.

Detective Inspector Ray Ascott said: “This is a shocking and incredibly brazen attack and we are working tirelessly to identify and locate who is responsible.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the images to get in touch with us as soon as possible as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.