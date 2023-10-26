Police appeal to find man after attempted rape at tram stop

CCTV Images of the man that police wish to speak too

On October 10, at around 2pm, the victim was followed by a man at Windsor Green Metro Station, Birmingham, who then pushed her to the floor in the tram stairway and attempted to rape her.

The victim screamed for help and the man ran away when the next tram arrived. The victim left the station and approached a nearby woman for help. She sustained an injury to her knee during the incident, which required hospital treatment.

The British Transport Police (BTP) has now released CCTV images of a man officers wish to talk to in connection with the attempted rape. The force is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Detective Inspector Ray Ascott said: "This is a shocking and incredibly brazen attack and we are working tirelessly to identify and locate who is responsible.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the images to get in touch with us as soon as possible as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"The victim is being supported by officers and I would also like to reassure the local community that there will be extra reassurance patrols in the coming days in the area."

Police are also asking the woman who helped to come forward to help with their investigation.