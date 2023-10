Photo by Adam Fradgley

Officers said they spotted a man wanted for questioning after a Birmingham player was racially abused during the match against Huddersfield on October 3.

They moved in to arrest the 52-year-old shortly after kick-off on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Another man, aged 20, was also arrested just after full-time on suspicion of assaulting a steward.