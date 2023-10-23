Police appeal after man robbed of envelope of cash in Kidderminster B&Q

Do you recognise these women? Photo: West Mercia Police.

The theft of cash happened at B&Q on Green Street on Tuesday, October 10, where the victim had an envelope of cash taken from him while shopping in the store.

Police have released images of two women they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "If you recognise these women or have any information to their location, please contact PC Storey by email alexandra.storey@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07971051195

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.