Police appeal after man robbed of envelope of cash in Kidderminster B&Q

The theft of cash happened at B&Q on Green Street on Tuesday, October 10, where the victim had an envelope of cash taken from him while shopping in the store.
Police have released images of two women they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "If you recognise these women or have any information to their location, please contact PC Storey by email alexandra.storey@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07971051195
"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.
"It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."