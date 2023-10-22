Police appeal to trace van involved in hit and run which killed woman in her 80s

Officers were called at 7.45pm on Thursday following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a van on Yoxall Road (A515), at the junction with Church Lane, in Kings Bromley.

It is believed the collision happened between 7.30pm and 7.40pm.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police now believe the vehicle involved was one of three different models of van – a Vauxhall Movano, Renault Master or Nissan MV400, registered between 2010 and 2019.

The van’s driver side wing mirror housing came off as a result of the collision

Officers believe this as the van’s driver side wing mirror housing came off as a result of the collision and the type used is standard for those three models of van.

Based on CCTV analysis, police also believe the van had been travelling down the A515 Yoxall Road in the direction of Kings Bromley before turning left onto the A513 Alrewas Road towards Alrewas.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Lyford, from Staffordshire Police, said: “Can anyone who lives in this area please check any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell cameras they have for any footage of a white van on the Thursday evening?

"Have you seen a damaged white van in the area? Or did you see a vehicle acting suspiciously? If you think you know something, no matter how trivial, please do get in touch.”

Contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 606 of October 19.