Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sandwell police seize drugs, weapons and cash in week of action

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police in Sandwell helped to take more than £190,000 worth of cannabis and plants off the streets during a targeted week of action to crack down on County Lines drugs operations.

The team made 13 arrests, seized more than £5,000 of class A drugs, hundreds of pounds in cash, several mobile phones and two vehicles.

Weapons such as combat knives, a machete and knuckle duster were also recovered.

Sandwell Police posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Our officers in Sandwell have been taking action against county lines activity with more than £190,000 of cannabis and plants taken off our streets.

"Last week, during County Lines Intensification Week we recovered hauls of cannabis and made 13 arrests.

"During nine warrants we also seized more than £5,000 of class A drugs, hundreds of pounds in cash, several mobile phones and two vehicles.

"From warrants and sweeps we recovered weapons such combat knives, a machete, a knuckle duster and knives.

"We also know vulnerable adults can be used, with their homes being taken over as drugs dens, so we also visited two addresses we believed were being used for 'cuckooing'."

Cuckooing is where criminals take over the homes of vulnerable people to carry out their operations.

Crime
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News