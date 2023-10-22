Sandwell police seize drugs, weapons and cash in week of action

The team made 13 arrests, seized more than £5,000 of class A drugs, hundreds of pounds in cash, several mobile phones and two vehicles.

Weapons such as combat knives, a machete and knuckle duster were also recovered.

Sandwell Police posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Our officers in Sandwell have been taking action against county lines activity with more than £190,000 of cannabis and plants taken off our streets.

Last week, during County Lines Intensification Week we recovered hauls of cannabis and made 13 arrests. pic.twitter.com/HQZ5VffiOx — Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) October 22, 2023

"Last week, during County Lines Intensification Week we recovered hauls of cannabis and made 13 arrests.

"During nine warrants we also seized more than £5,000 of class A drugs, hundreds of pounds in cash, several mobile phones and two vehicles.

"From warrants and sweeps we recovered weapons such combat knives, a machete, a knuckle duster and knives.

"We also know vulnerable adults can be used, with their homes being taken over as drugs dens, so we also visited two addresses we believed were being used for 'cuckooing'."