Man de-arrested after fatal crash in Darlaston but 'will be spoken to in due course'

Police were called to Heath Road in Darlaston, opposite the Texaco garage near the roundabout with the A4038, shortly before 4am on Wednesday.
The fatal collision involved a blue Ford Focus and a black BMW.
Despite the best efforts from paramedics, the driver of the Focus died at the scene.
Two of the passengers in the Ford - a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl - were taken to hospital.
The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
However, West Midlands Police said he had now been de-arrested but "will be spoken to in due course".
People with information should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting log number 322 of October 18.