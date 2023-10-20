Man de-arrested after fatal crash in Darlaston but 'will be spoken to in due course'

The fatal crash occurred on Heath Road in Darlaston. Photo: Google.

Police were called to Heath Road in Darlaston, opposite the Texaco garage near the roundabout with the A4038, shortly before 4am on Wednesday.

The fatal collision involved a blue Ford Focus and a black BMW.

Despite the best efforts from paramedics, the driver of the Focus died at the scene.

Two of the passengers in the Ford - a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl - were taken to hospital.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

However, West Midlands Police said he had now been de-arrested but "will be spoken to in due course".