Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man de-arrested after fatal crash in Darlaston but 'will be spoken to in due course'

By Lisa O'BrienDarlastonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been de-arrested after a 20-year-old man was killed and a pair of teenagers were injured in a two-car collision.

The fatal crash occurred on Heath Road in Darlaston. Photo: Google.
The fatal crash occurred on Heath Road in Darlaston. Photo: Google.

Police were called to Heath Road in Darlaston, opposite the Texaco garage near the roundabout with the A4038, shortly before 4am on Wednesday.

The fatal collision involved a blue Ford Focus and a black BMW.

Despite the best efforts from paramedics, the driver of the Focus died at the scene.

Two of the passengers in the Ford - a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl - were taken to hospital.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

However, West Midlands Police said he had now been de-arrested but "will be spoken to in due course".

People with information should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting log number 322 of October 18.

Crime
News
Darlaston
Walsall
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News