Wilko employee spurned three chances to return cash stolen in months before retailer's collapse

Dudley Magistrates Court heard how Samuel Burns was in a 'bad mental state' when he took £780 from an internal cash machine and the tills in the store at High Street, Bloxwich.
A Wilko employee spurned three chances to repay money stolen from the store he worked at in the months leading to the retailer's collapse, a court was told.
