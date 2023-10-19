Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wilko employee spurned three chances to return cash stolen in months before retailer's collapse

Premium
By Paul JenkinsBloxwichCrimePublished:

A Wilko employee spurned three chances to repay money stolen from the store he worked at in the months leading to the retailer's collapse, a court was told.

Samuel Burns worked at Wilko when he stole £780
Samuel Burns worked at Wilko when he stole £780

Dudley Magistrates Court heard how Samuel Burns was in a 'bad mental state' when he took £780 from an internal cash machine and the tills in the store at High Street, Bloxwich.

Crime
News
Business
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News