Two men stabbed in Wednesbury, one suffers 'potentially life-changing injuries'

The stabbings occurred on Kilvert Road in Wednesbury. Photo: Google.

It happened on Kilvert Road at about 2.30pm and both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after two men were stabbed in Kilvert Road, Wednesbury today.

"We were called shortly after 2.30pm and one man was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

"The second man was taken to hospital for further treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.