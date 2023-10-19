Notification Settings

Two men stabbed in Wednesbury, one suffers 'potentially life-changing injuries'

By Eleanor LawsonWednesburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men have been stabbed in an incident on a residential street in Wednesbury with one victim suffering "potentially life-changing injuries".

The stabbings occurred on Kilvert Road in Wednesbury. Photo: Google.
It happened on Kilvert Road at about 2.30pm and both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after two men were stabbed in Kilvert Road, Wednesbury today.

"We were called shortly after 2.30pm and one man was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

"The second man was taken to hospital for further treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"The scene is being held and anyone with any information about what happened can call us on 101 or via Live Chat quoting log 2593 of October 19."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

