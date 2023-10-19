Two men stabbed in Wednesbury, one suffers 'potentially life-changing injuries'

It happened on Kilvert Road at about 2.30pm and both men were taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after two men were stabbed in Kilvert Road, Wednesbury today.
"We were called shortly after 2.30pm and one man was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
"The second man was taken to hospital for further treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
"The scene is being held and anyone with any information about what happened can call us on 101 or via Live Chat quoting log 2593 of October 19."