Police want to speak to this man after a Stourbridge house was burgled

A house was burgled on Pedmore Hall Lane in Pedmore sometime between 3pm on Wednesday, August 30 and 2pm on Saturday, September 2.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We acknowledge that this man’s face is covered in these images but we're asking for anyone who may be able to help to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/743696/23."