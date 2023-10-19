Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police want to speak to this man after a Stourbridge house was burgled

By Eleanor LawsonStourbridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Stourbridge.

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

A house was burgled on Pedmore Hall Lane in Pedmore sometime between 3pm on Wednesday, August 30 and 2pm on Saturday, September 2.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We acknowledge that this man’s face is covered in these images but we're asking for anyone who may be able to help to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/743696/23."

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News