Pair found guilty of affray with weapons in the street during lockdown

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Mohammed Sahil, 18, and Muneeb Ul-Hussain, 19, both from Walsall, were convicted after a jury trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

They claimed they were acting in self-defence during the early morning clash in Thorpe Road in the Palfrey area of the town on May 21, 2020. The jury did not believe them and also found Sahil guilty of having a blade during the incident.

However, the jury was unable to decide verdicts relating to Qaiser Mehmood, 42, of Thorpe Road, and Zahir Mahmood Anjum, 37, of Salisbury Road, Lozells in Birmingham, who both denied affray and possessing offensive weapons. Anjum also denied having a blade.

The case related to an incident where two groups of feuding men disrupted the peace and comfort of residents at about 6.15am.

Miss Recorder Sarah McKeown told Mohammed Sahil, 18, of Thorpe Road, and Muneeb Ul-Hussain, 19, of Broadway West in Fullbrook in Walsall: "I'm going to adjourn the matter for reports.

"All options remain open to the sentencing judge including custody."

Following the verdicts the court heard that Sahil had a previous conviction for violent disorder also in 2020 for which he was made subject to a Referral Order.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Simon Burch told the court that it would not be in the public interest to take any further action against the Mehmood and Amjum who had also claimed they were acting in self-defence.