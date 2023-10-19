Man arrested as police allegedly find knuckleduster in cloned van during stop and search

A knuckle duster was also found in the Vauxhall van, which was being driven on false plates

West Midlands Police arrested a man after stopping a van during a routine stop and search in the Brierley Hill area.

During the search, West Midlands Police found that the driver only had a provisional license and no insurance, and the van was being driven on false plates.

During the stop and search a knuckle duster was also discovered.

West Midlands Police said on X: "On patrol, we have stopped this cloned van. During a stop & search, we located a knuckle duster.

"The van was on false plates as the driver had only a provisional licence & no insurance. We arrested him on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon & seized the van."