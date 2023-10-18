Notification Settings

Man, 18, arrested for stabbing of man who was trying to help neighbour with smashed window

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamCrimePublished:

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Birmingham last night, who had been trying to help a neighbour whose window had been smashed.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The 27-year-old victim was approached by another man in Hall Green while trying to help his neighbour and was subsequently attacked.

The victim was then taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Within 30 minutes an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with help from the police's drones officers who led a police dog and his handler to where the suspect was hiding. Officers also recovered a knife.

A teenager aged 17 was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Both suspects remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Junior Stephens from Birmingham Police CID, said: "This was a real joint effort between response officers, the Drones Team, firearms and our dog unit who managed to locate a suspect with 30 minutes of the initial call coming in, after he fled the area.

"The investigation is ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information to get in touch quoting log 5010 of 17 October."

