Police officer removed from frontline duties after 14-year-old boy Tasered in Birmingham

Video footage shows a 14-year-old boy being Tasered by a police officer. Video: Birmz is Grime.

West Midlands Police were called to a neighbour dispute in Kempson Road, Hodge Hill, where the force says two police officers were faced with a hostile crowd.

The force claims that one of the officers tried to arrest a suspect after threats of criminal damage were made, but he resisted and the officer was further attacked by another man.

During the incident, a 14-year-old boy was Tasered, with footage taken by his family going viral on social media on Monday night, which shows the teenager being dragged out of the house before being Tasered.

The 14-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, and have now been released on police bail, while the police officer involved has been removed from frontline duties while the incident is investigated.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said on Wednesday: "Following the arrest of a 37-year-old man and a teenage boy for assaulting a police officer in Kempson Road on Monday, both have been released on police bail with strict conditions while our enquiries continue.

"During the incident, the 14-year-old boy was Tasered. The officer concerned has been removed from frontline duties while the incident is investigated.

"We understand the depth of feeling from members of the public who have viewed footage of the encounter online, and we are reviewing this alongside body-worn footage of the incident in its entirety to determine any wrongdoing.

"The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to consider if they wish to conduct an independent investigation.

