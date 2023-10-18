Doctors of driver accused of mowing down pedestrian given two days to explain his ill-health

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/06/23.GV of Wolverhampton Crown Court. Updated stock pic..

Zdenek Sestak, 68, previously pleaded not guilty to an offence of causing serious injury by careless driving to a man in Shireland Road in Smethwick on September 30 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court, sitting at the magistrates court, heard that Sestak had been diagnosed with a tumour.

His solicitor, Mr Simon Hands, told the hearing on Tuesday that the medical report would not be available for another four weeks despite repeated requests to the defendant's doctors.

Recorder Mr Patrick Upward KC said: "Well tell them to do it within 48 hours or I will issue a witness summons to get them here."

Sestak, of Corbett Street, also Smethwick was allegedly at the wheel of an Audi A6 when the incident happened. He is also accused of failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road incident.