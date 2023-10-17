Notification Settings

Five teenage boys charged after police seize stolen tablets and MacBooks worth £8,000

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamCrimePublished:

Five teenage boys have been charged after MacBooks and tablets worth more than £8,000 were stolen from a store and found in a car.

Five teenage boys from Birmingham have been charged in connection with the theft.
Staffordshire Police say the gadgets were taken on Monday from a store in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent and found in Stafford.

Four boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, and all from Birmingham, have been charged with theft from a shop.

Another boy, aged 16 and from Birmingham, has been charged with theft from a shop, using a motor vehicle on the road without insurance and driving without a licence.

They were all due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.

