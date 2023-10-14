Man, 29, admits stealing lingerie from lorry trailer at Stafford Services

Kyle Michael Douglass, 29, admitted attempting to steal items from a heavy goods vehicle and stealing a quantity of lingerie on April 6 at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
He was arrested when Staffordshire Police officers were called to the northbound site at about 12.15am, after reports that a group of men were transferring goods from a trailer into another vehicle.
Douglass, of Oddfellows Street, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, was given conditional bail until a hearing in November, when he will be sentenced.