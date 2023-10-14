Notification Settings

Man, 29, admits stealing lingerie from lorry trailer at Stafford Services

By Deborah Hardiman

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing ladies' underwear from a lorry parked at the M6 Stafford Services.

Stafford northbound services
Kyle Michael Douglass, 29, admitted attempting to steal items from a heavy goods vehicle and stealing a quantity of lingerie on April 6 at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

He was arrested when Staffordshire Police officers were called to the northbound site at about 12.15am, after reports that a group of men were transferring goods from a trailer into another vehicle.

Douglass, of Oddfellows Street, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, was given conditional bail until a hearing in November, when he will be sentenced.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

