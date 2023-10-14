Rajpreet and Jaspal Bajwa had not long opened the Riverside fish and chip shop for the day on June 3 last year, the day of Bridgnorth Carnival, when Maurice Llewellyn entered and ordered two bags of chips.
A couple who run a chip shop in Bridgnorth had been preparing for the biggest day of their year before a shocking racist tirade from a customer left them feeling intimidated and forced them to shut for hours.
