Case of man who broke housemate's eye socket delayed again after attacker missed report appointment

By Deborah Hardiman

The sentencing of a man who broke his housemate’s eye socket in a row over late-night noise at a shared house has again been delayed.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Rokas Lastakauskas repeatedly punched Gugandeep Sahota – who has since died – during the incident at a shared accommodation, in White Road, Smethwick, on March 23, 2020.

He was due to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday after a previous delay in August, but the judge hearing the case was told that the 36-year-old missed seven of his 13 probation appointments resulting in a report not being prepared.

Following a jury trial in June, Lastakauskas was found guilty of wounding crane driver Mr Sahota who had been disturbed by three other flatmates at around 4.30am when he had to be up for work at 6am.

When he asked them to be quieter, Lastakauskas, now of South Road in Smethwick, set upon him.

Recorder Mr Richard McConaghy KC told the Russian national: "I was expecting to finalise your case by sentencing you today. You failed to attend an appointment with probation for them to prepare a pre-sentence report for you.

"I am going to allow you one final chance to attend."

The recorder granted him unconditional bail until December.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

