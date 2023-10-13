Notification Settings

Three arrested after police seize drugs, cash and weapons in Brierley Hill

By Isabelle ParkinBrierley HillCrimePublished:

Three people have been arrested after police seized drugs and weapons from an address in Brierley Hill.

Police executed a warrant at the property on Friday morning

Dudley Police and specialist officers carried out a drugs warrant at an address on Gorsty Avenue at around 5.20am on Friday.

Upon gaining entry to the property, officers seized class A drugs, cash and weapons including knives and a knuckle-duster.

Two men, aged 26 and 22, and a woman, aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

They were taken into police custody for questioning.

Those who have information about suspicious or illegal activity in their area should contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

