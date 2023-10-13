Three arrested after police seize drugs, cash and weapons in Brierley Hill

Police executed a warrant at the property on Friday morning

Dudley Police and specialist officers carried out a drugs warrant at an address on Gorsty Avenue at around 5.20am on Friday.

Upon gaining entry to the property, officers seized class A drugs, cash and weapons including knives and a knuckle-duster.

Two men, aged 26 and 22, and a woman, aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

They were taken into police custody for questioning.