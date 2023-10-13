Notification Settings

Police appeal after man 'racially abused and punched in the face' at nature reserve

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have launched an appeal after a man was allegedly racially abused and assaulted at a nature reserve.

Police are looking to identify this man following the incident in June
Police are looking to identify this man following the incident in June

The incident occurred at around 4pm on June 10 at Beacon Hill, near Beacon Lane in Sedgley.

Police say a man was in the fields of the nature reserve when another man began racially abusing him, before punching him in the face and making off on an electric bike.

West Midlands Police has released an image of a man who officers want to identify following the incident.

Anyone who recognises him should contact the force by calling 101 or via the Live Chat function on their website, quoting crime 20/509375/23.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

