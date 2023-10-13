More than a dozen people in police custody on suspicion of vehicle theft offences

Staffordshire Police continues to clamp down on vehicle crimes as part of Operation Bormus

Staffordshire Police was called on Thursday to reports that a Ford Transit had been stolen in Stafford.

Officers located the vehicle a short time after along with a car that had been spotted in the area at the time.

The car was searched and police recovered cash, cannabis, and "lots of car keys".

A 29-year-old man, from Sandwell, and a 32-year-old man, from Walsall, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

A 29-year-old man, from Birmingham, was also arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

All three have been taken to police custody.

Four men were also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including vehicle theft after police were called to an address in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on Friday where a number of suspects had stolen the keys to a Volkswagen Golf.

The car was tracked down and stopped in Perry Barr, Birmingham with the men currently in police custody.

Staffordshire Police also teamed up with West Midlands Police to arrest a number of people on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Five arrests were made in a 48-hour period and a separate arrest was made in Staffordshire whilst investigations continue.

The work comes as Staffordshire Police continues to clamp down on vehicle related offences as part of Operation Bormus.

Det Insp Adam Yates said: "Vehicle crime can have a profound impact on residents, businesses and livelihoods and we are committed to pursuing offenders and being proactive in our fight against vehicle crime.

"We know that there’s lots more to be done in this area and we’re continuing to investigate new reports and work alongside specialist units and teams to best police our roads on a 24-hour basis.

"Under Operation Bormus, vehicle crime remains a priority for all ten of our local policing teams. We know that working with neighbouring forces is key in making sure offenders are not able to escape their offending.