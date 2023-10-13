Notification Settings

Four Walsall men plead not guilty to firearm and wounding offences

By Deborah Hardiman

Four men accused of possessing an imitation firearm and wounding have appeared before a judge.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

The case relates to an incident in High Street in Bloxwich, near Walsall, where a men was hurt.

Aamir Khan, aged 29, Aqeel Khan, aged 30, Mohammed Khan, aged 20, and Mohammed Amarn Khan, aged 22, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

All four deny possession of an imitation firearm, wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, having a bladed article and having a baseball bat in Bloxwich in September 11.

Judge Jonathan Gosling said a trial date was fixed from March next year.

He remanded the four men, all of Eastbourne Street, Butts, Walsall in custody. There was no application for bail.

