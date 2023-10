Police called to Black Country hotel - now being used to house the homeless - 65 times in 18 months

Police have been called out to an historic Black Country hotel – now being used to house the homeless – 65 times in the past 18 months.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

The Superior Hotel, formerly the Ward Arms But Dudley Council has given permission for part of the Superior Hotel – formerly the Ward Arms Hotel – to be converted into seven flats, despite police objections.