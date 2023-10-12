Police and fire chiefs oppose plans for food waste plant next to their HQs

The site plan. Picture: Glancy Nicholls Architects

The anaerobic digestion facility is being proposed on land in Hindlip, near Worcester, on the site of the former Worcestershire Agricultural College – which has been vacant for at least 22 years.

It would be built off Hindlip Lane, close to the West Mercia Police headquarters at Hindlip Hall and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service's HQ .

If approved, the site aims to create reliable, renewable 'green gas' by processing around 48,500 tonnes of commercial and household food waste, to help heat homes and businesses in and around Worcester.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion and Hereford and Worcester Fire Service submitted a joint objection, saying the company had failed to give evidence that the area would not be "negatively impacted by poor air quality, odour, noise, and transport issues".

Applicant Stenergy said it was "surprised" by the objections.

A planning statement submitted in January to Worcestershire County Council said the proposed works at Hindlip Lane included the demolition of some existing buildings before the construction of the Anaerobic Digestion Biomethane Plant (ADBP). Other existing buildings would be used for offices and a control room.

Also in their planning documents, Stenergy outlined the measurements it would take with regards to 'odour control', in the form of an Odour Managment Plan (OMP).

One part read: "Increased odour emissions are expected when moving manure, as such, avoid removing manure wherever possible when the wind direction is blowing towards the nearest receptors.

"Odorous air or vapour only has the potential to cause an impact when emitted into the atmosphere, therefore an OMP has been developed to make sure that mitigation is inherent to the running of the operations at the Site."

Police and fire service booses say they have had no prior discussions with Stenergy, despite the proposed site being so close to the "sensitive operations" that take place at Hindlip Park.

PCC John Campion said: "It is disappointing to see that a planning application has been submitted for such a substantial site, with no regard for how the work carried out there will impact an operational police and fire headquarters.

"Within our objection we have made clear that we do not support these proposals unless clear evidence can be provided that would negate our concerns."

Acting Chief Constable Alex Murray said: "Our objection is based on real concerns that the proposed site could negatively impact on the service we provide Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire. We appreciate the opportunity to have those concerns heard."