Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton landlords accused of interfering with peace and comfort of tenants

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Two men accused of failing to follow the correct eviction procedures at properties in Wolverhampton have pleaded not guilty to a string of offences.

Jaspal Sahota, 63, and Ranjeev Sahota, 36, appeared before a crown court judge on Tuesday charged with unlawful commercial practice, interfering with peace and comfort of a residential occupier and breaching criminal behaviour orders between 2018 and 2022.

They denied all the allegations which relate to incidents at properties in The Square, in All Saints; Wanderers Avenue and Dudley Road both in Blakenhall; all in Wolverhampton.

Recorder Mr Patrick Upward KC told the pair, of Finney Well Close, in Bilston: "I am going to adjourn your case for trial which will be on November 11 next year. You will remain on bail on the same terms."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News