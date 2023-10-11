Wolverhampton landlords accused of interfering with peace and comfort of tenants

Jaspal Sahota, 63, and Ranjeev Sahota, 36, appeared before a crown court judge on Tuesday charged with unlawful commercial practice, interfering with peace and comfort of a residential occupier and breaching criminal behaviour orders between 2018 and 2022.

They denied all the allegations which relate to incidents at properties in The Square, in All Saints; Wanderers Avenue and Dudley Road both in Blakenhall; all in Wolverhampton.