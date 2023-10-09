Notification Settings

Man charged with threats to kill and firearm possession after 24-hour-siege in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A man has been charged after a 24-hour siege at a barricaded property in Wolverhampton over the weekend.

Armed police at the siege on Moathouse Lane West in Wolverhampton.
Specialist firearms officers stormed a house on Moathouse Lane West in Wednesfield just after 12.35pm on Saturday to arrest a 38-year-old man.

Mark Freeman has been charged with two counts of threats to kill, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, intentional strangulation and assault.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

After the siege ended, Chief Superintendent Rich Fisher, Wolverhampton police commander, said: “We are thankful that this incident has ended safely, I am sure everyone in the local area shares in our relief.

"We are incredibly thankful for the way that the community in Wednesfield – particularly the residents of Moathouse Lane West – have supported us.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused to local residents in the area, the safety of the public is always our primary concern.

"I’d like to thank the firearms officers, negotiators, neighbourhood and other officers who have worked day and night to bring this to a safe conclusion.”

