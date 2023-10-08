Marlene Doyle was found dead at her flat with significant head injuries. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police discovered the body of Marlene Doyle with significant head injuries at a West Midlands flat on January 20 last year after a relative reported the 32-year-old had not been seen, or been able to contact her, for a number of days.

Subsequent enquiries established she most likely died up to five days earlier.

Her partner Patryk Skupinski had also disappeared and he was identified as the prime suspect in her murder. He was traced to his mother's address in Coventry and arrested.

The 37-year-old, of Shakespeare Street in Coventry, was sentenced to life on Friday, October 6 at Coventry Crown Court and will serve a minimum of 21 years.

The force said that through CCTV and phone records, they established Skupinski had been in contact with two friends on the evening of January 15.

Michal Lada and Kinga Rybacka went to the flat in the early hours of January 16 and then allowed him to stay with them and hide away for three days.

Skupinski had also been in contact with his mother Hanna Skupinski shortly after the death of Ms Doyle, who made enquiries around helping him leave the country and then kept him hidden at her home for two days.

When officers attended her home to speak to him, she initially refused to open the door.

Officers said that during the investigation, they established Ms Doyle had been subjected to domestic violence over a period of time before her death.

Hanna Skupinski, 59, of Bell Green Road in Coventry, was jailed for 15 months for assisting an offender, which Lada, 40, and Rybacka, 27, both of Blythe Road in Coventry, were also convicted of assisting an offender.

Lada was jailed for 42 months and Rybacka received a 15 month sentence.

Skupinski, Lada, Hannah and Rybacka have all been sentenced to time behind bars. Photo: West Midlands Police

Marlene's mother Gloria said: “Marlene’s life was taken by a partner with whom she shared a loving relationship with, but ultimately became toxic due to domestic violence issues including verbal and physical abuse towards her.

"Marlene's story should act as a warning to all women and men who find themselves within such relationships, and who choose to remain and keep quiet in the hope that the situation will improve.

"Marlene paid with her life for not acting sooner, killed at the hands of a wicked man whom she loved and trusted. Marlene will be forever missed by her three young sons and her ever loving family.”

Detective Sergeant Andy Wareham, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: "This was a vicious and savage attack in a place, and with someone, Ms Doyle should have felt the safest.

"It's unclear what Skupinski used to attack Ms Doyle with but he left her with significant head injuries.

"It quickly became clear her relationship with Skupinski was volatile and he was immediately our prime suspect. He will quite rightly spend many, many years behind bars.

"Sadly, there were others who were willing to try and help him stay hidden.

"They were fully aware Ms Doyle was lying dead in the flat but were content to cover for a killer and not say anything.

"There can never be a sense of loyalty when someone has committed the most gruesome act of murder and they are now also rightly convicted criminals.